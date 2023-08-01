A Van Buren County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash last week on Interstate 40.
John Carlos Alcantara, 58, of Fairfield Bay was driving east on I-40 in Faulkner County shortly before 2:30 p.m. July 23 when his vehicle “struck the guardrail face on the west side of the roadway, rotated counter clockwise and was ejected to the right shoulder,” according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Alcantara’s vehicle “then crossed three lanes of traffic and struck the east side concrete barrier and came to a final rest on the left shoulder,” the report stated.
Authorities described the weather as clear and the road as dry at the time of the accident.
Alcantara’s death was the 306th fatality in 2023 on Arkansas roadways, according to preliminary data.
