Retired Marine Corps veteran Gary E. Wall from Fairfield Bay is in a state of elation after winning the Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) and taking home a life-changing prize of $121,200.
Wall recently claimed his prize at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock.
He purchased the winning ticket from his local retailer, T & A Oil Co., for the March 17 drawing.
Wall was relaxing at home, watching Channel 4, when he discovered he had won the jackpot. A regular lottery player, Wall participates in every draw, and this time his determination paid off.
He carefully selects numbers close to his heart for the NSJ, including his youngest daughter’s birthday (April 13), his oldest daughter’s birthday (16), his own birthday (30), and the number of years he has been playing the lottery in the United States (35).
Overwhelmed with excitement, Gary’s priority was to inform the clerks at the store where he purchased the ticket. With his newfound wealth, he plans to treat himself to a brand-new car or pickup truck. This isn’t Gary’s first brush with luck; in 2018, he won $5,000 with a straight number match on Cash 4.
For other lottery players hoping to follow in his footsteps, Gary offers a simple piece of advice: perseverance.
“It will pay off in the end,” he said.
To purchase a ticket, visit a local lottery retailer and ask for a computer-generated Quick Pick or choose your own lucky numbers. For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.
