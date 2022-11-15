The end of the highly anticipated 2022 election indicated a significant voter turnout in Van Buren County. For most candidates this election cycle is complete with a considerable number of changes to seats locally and in the county.
Eric Koonce, newly-elected sheriff, held the largest margin of victory. Ruth Krotz overtook Robert Otis by the second highest margin for Fairfield Bay City Council, and Bella Comas replaced Don Bailey by a narrow margin.
Voters have spoken loudly this year, voting for candidates that promise change and new direction. However, the election is not over for two of the Fairfield Bay mayoral candidates – Jackie Sikes and Dan Feuer. Because none of the candidates garnered 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote getters will head to a runoff election.
Sikes received 36.32 percent of the votes with 361 while Daniel Feuer received 27.26 percent with 271 votes. Just over a thousand votes were cast, including undervotes, for Fairfield Bay Mayor of the roughly 1,375 registered voters in the city. The plurality requirement of a 40 percent majority and at least 20 percent more votes cast than the second-place candidate leaves, per Arkansas municipal code, Fairfield Bay bereft of a clear win without contestation, unless the second-place candidate abdicates no contest to the first-place candidate.
This leaves Fairfield Bay registered voters the necessity to vote again for mayor. According to Arkansas Code Title 7. Elections § 7-5-106 a runoff election will be held Dec. 6 for voters registered prior to Nov. 6. Accordingly, if a voter had failed to register 30 days prior to the General Election, that voter if registered prior to Monday, Nov. 7 is able to vote in the runoff election. The runoff election also allows for early voting beginning seven days prior to the runoff election date.
Feuer and Sikes reiterated the importance of the need for voters and supporters to vote again. Yes, everyone that voted in the General election must vote again if they wish for their vote to count for the runoff. Sikes said she believes her record of public service and volunteerism for over two decades proves that she is the best candidate for Mayor of Fairfield Bay. Sikes has considerable experience with grant submission, founding and chairing of nonprofits that have made a considerable impact on the quality of life for the communities affected by these positive efforts.
Feuer, while lacking experience in the political realm, plans to continue a “positive campaign going forward,” with hopes that voters will set aside the past and look forward.
Both candidates reiterated the urgent significance of voting again this Dec. 6 for the runoff election between the two.
This election is not over, let your voice be heard and vote again in this runoff election, the candidates said.
Voting locations will be the same as the General Election with early voting beginning Nov. 29.
