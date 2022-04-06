MEXICO, MO — On March 19, 2022, Miles Matthews, son of Wendy and Richard Matthews of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, successfully completed all requirements for official induction into Missouri Military Academy (MMA) – one of the Midwest’s top college-preparatory military boarding school for middle and high school students.
Following his Maroon Phase training and cadet handbook test – which consisted of questions concerning MMA rules and regulations, the Honor Code, and Academy history and traditions – Matthews embarked on the culminating event: The Crucible. The Crucible is a series of mental and physical challenges cadets must navigate as individuals and as a team. This year’s challenge included tasks such as an Individual Strength Test (IST), modified combat fitness test, six-mile hike, team rope run, boat run, and team paintball challenge.
“The Crucible is about goal setting, teamwork, perseverance and building confidence – and I was proud to see these new cadets help and encourage each other through every obstacle,” said Col. Rick Grabowski, MMA Commandant. “The Crucible is a key MMA event that provides the foundation for building character, overcoming difficulties, and working as a team. Many of the boys have never been challenged to the degree we challenged them – they and their families should be very proud of what they accomplished.”
To signify his official entry into the corps, Matthews was awarded and authorized to wear the coveted MMA hat brass that bears the MMA crest.
