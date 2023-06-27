On Friday, June 23, at Ed Leamon Park the 2023 Art Walk of Fairfield Bay was presented as A Midsummer Eve Walk Through The Park Art Appreciation event.
A great crowd of art lovers strolled through Ed Leamon Park and the connecting trail to Woodland Mead Park enjoying both old and new works of art.
Additionally, several artists were on hand to display their works. The Our Towne Productions theater troupe was on hand and in costume to present excerpts from William Shakespeare’s play “A Midsummer’s Night Dream.”
“Thank you to all of the artists, the volunteers and the admiring public for a great event,” organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.