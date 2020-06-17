FAIRFIELD BAY — Fairfield Bay City Council heard at its regular June 8 meeting that city tax revenues for March exceeded expectations.
This is in keeping with reports from other municipalities in the region reporting that March tax revenues, projected to be extraordinarily down from 2019 revenues due to COVID-19 pandemic pressures, have been better than expected, in some cases exceeding 2019 revenue.
Fairfield Bay reported an above 2019 number, by $900, City of Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger said.
The council was told at the same meeting that April revenues are expected to be “way down.”
In other Fairfield Bay council matters:
The police department had received a UTV donated by Fairfield Bay Resort. The UTV was “much needed,” the council was told.
Fairfield Bay Fire Department had 21 calls for May. For the year the department has had 94 calls, compared to 69 in 2019.
Under Economic Development, the council was told the county wet petition group was “challenged” to get its required 38 percent of signatures due to COVID-19 pandemic delays.
The city is seeing a lot of marina and ATV traffic, the council was told.
