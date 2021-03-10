FAIRFIELD BAY — Fairfield Bay is currently exploring options in what could result in an upgrade of ambulance service to that community, in an initiative launched from its mayor’s office.
At issue is the type of ambulance service with the responding ambulance being a Basic Life Support (BLS) or Advanced Life Support (ALS). Currently Fairfield Bay has a volunteer ambulance service which provides BLS service. In the event an ALS ambulance is needed, one is provided by Medic One, which provides ALS and BLS service to the county under a contracted agreement.
An ALS ambulance includes a paramedic in its staffing and is able to provide more complex medical care.
“The city of Fairfield Bay is currently exploring its option for providing an ALS service for its residents and resort guests,” City of Fairfield Bay Mayor Linda Duncan said. “I’m not doing anything but exploring right now.”
“We already have ALS,” Fairfield Bay Ambulance Captain Andrea Notz said in a separate interview.
Notz explained that when a call for an ambulance in Fairfield Bay goes out, dispatch can also call for an ALS ambulance from Medic One if needed due to the seriousness of the medical event. It is rare, she said, for an ALS to be needed, with less than 32 ALS calls in the 716 ambulance calls made to Fairfield Bay Ambulance in 2020.
Fairfield Bay Ambulance has 40 volunteers which include 13 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). Staffing included her and her husband staying at the station during the recent series of winter storms which, despite that being three days on call, allowed them to have 14 hour rest breaks each day due to the lack of call volume, Notz said.
The service received two calls for service during the storms, she said.
Moving to ALS provision would would increase expense, hence cost, for ambulance service. Notz said the BLS service provided by Fairfield Bay Ambulance was three times less than the cost of a ALS provider. Fairfield Bay Ambulance, in its 40 years of operations, “… has never cost the city a penny,” Notz said.
Duncan emphasized her office was exploring, only exploring, options for the city at this time. She had been, as part of this process, providing information on possible options to City Council members.
The entire purpose is “Being able to provide 24/7/365 service to our residents and resort guests,” Duncan said.
Last year Survival Flight began basing a helicopter at Fairfield Bay after the city had received grant funding for same. Survival Flight currently provides ambulance service, both BLS and ALS, for Cleburne County, as well as air-ambulance support in Cleburne and Van Buren counties.
Van Buren County Ambulance Committee head Brian Tatum said the committee had not yet been contacted about any changes to ambulance service in the county.
