On March 11, 2021, U.S. Congress enacted the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which includes federal assistance to state, local and Tribal governments. The act approved the use of $350 billion in federal assistance to help support these local governments in response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the plan through the (SLFRF) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program, provided direct allocations from the U.S. Treasury to local government entities based on population. (www.ncacc.org). In May of 2021, the U.S. Treasury began accepting requests. SLFRF funds were to be disbursed in two equal tranches, first following successful completion of pre-award requirements, then by a second tranche of funds one year after receipt of the initial tranche. (www.ncacc.org).
On Jan. 6, 2022, the U.S. Treasury released its Final Rule for the ARPA SLFRF, which was then in effect on April 1, 2022, creating a standard allowance for expenditures in the “revenue loss eligibility category.”
“The final rule provides broader flexibility and greater simplicity in the program.” (31 CFR Part 35, RIN 1505–AC77).
“On Sept. 16, 2022, the Arkansas Legislative Council approved $270 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically to address water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects across Arkansas.” (www.agriculture.arkansas.gov).
This newly-approved grant funding round was offered as a “one-time grant,” administered by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture through the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission, allowing submissions seeking awards of up to $5 million for eligible projects. The grants were made available to counties, cities, towns and municipalities among others. The broadness of eligible projects includes “construction of publicly owned treatment works, decentralized wastewater treatment systems that treat municipal wastewater or domestic sewage, and reuse or recycling of wastewater, stormwater, or subsurface drainage water. (www.agriculture.arkansas.gov).
The plan also implemented a cost share requirement for eligible projects based on percentages of median household incomes, (MHI), for both counties and cities. Fairfield Bay, in submitting to the grant funding falls under the 25 percent cost share percentage with a (MHI) of $30,000 to $50,000. The “project area MHI is the average of the most recent three (3) years of available data on the American Community Survey (ACS) 5-year estimates provided by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. (www.ncacc.org).
Mayor Linda Duncan, of Fairfield Bay, was made aware of this grant availability near the first week of October 2022, and with that sought the help of Fairfield Bay city engineer, Trey Foster. With Foster’s help, Mayor Duncan said the city seeks to submit to the Water and Wastewater Grant Program funding in one submission to address the nearly 50 year old infrastructure in some parts of Fairfield Bay.
The proposal, which is intended to be filed by the Nov. 4, 2022, deadline, will be a three-part plan to address the Grand Isle, Chelsea and Hamilton areas. The three-part plan seeks an award of $750,000 to $850,000 for the Grand Isle repairs, $600,000 to $700,000 for the Hamilton area conversion, and $1.1 million for the Chelsea area, primarily focusing on plant and infrastructure systems.
Mayor Duncan said, the grant, if awarded, will be set up as a “pass-through” to allow for the funding to be directed to the Fairfield Bay Community Club (FFBCC). City Councilman Don Bailey affirmed the FFBCC has agreed to all the requirements set forth in the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and has asked the City Council to move forward with the grant and applications. Shelley Dent, President of the FFBCC, confirmed through email that the FFBCC responded in a timely manner and has agreed to submit for the grant award. Mayor Duncan conveyed that the FFBCC has the funds available to meet the 25 percent match requirement for the grant. Which would be approximately $662,500 if all three projects in the plan are awarded.
Ryan Benefield, P.E, Deputy Director of the Natural Resources Division of the Arkansas Dept. of Agriculture, stated that there are a few caveats that the grant submittal will fall under in the structure the FFB City and FFBCC are planning. Primarily that the city of FFB will be fiduciarily responsible for the grant award with the grant structure designed as a pass-thru to a private entity.
Mayor Duncan communicated that District 65 Representative Richard Beck, is also helping Fairfield Bay City in the submittal process and is “on board” with the city in its implementation.
If awarded, the grant will drastically improve the Fairfield Bay Community Club’s treatment plants and sewer infrastructure, a long overdue infrastructure repair and or conversion, supporters of the measure said.
Don Bailey, in conversation, expressed his concern that without these much-needed repairs Fairfield Bay could fall under the auspicious eye of the EPA and could force the plants and infrastructure to be repaired or replaced immediately, possibly causing the systems to be temporarily shut down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.