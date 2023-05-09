At 11 p.m. April 20, husband and wife, Marquis Landon and Morgan Treadwell along with their three young children, were driving on Dave Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay when they were involved in a horrific accident.
The person who hit their vehicle has since been charged with numerous violations including second DUI, driving on a suspended license and no insurance.
It was only through the quick and valiant efforts of local and state first responders that the family survived.
Currently, Marquis Landon and two of the three children are still hospitalized for rehabilitation. Due to the circumstances of the accident, the community of Fairfield Bay came together on Saturday, April 29, for a fundraising event including an excellent meal prepared under the direction of Chef Ming of the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, a silent auction of various donated items and a dessert raffle with items from many local bakers.
A great crowd of community members arrived to show their support and love for the young family. Thank you to Mayor Jackie Sikes and all first responders and volunteers who worked together to make the event possible. Prayers and support for the family are still needed.
