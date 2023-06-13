Fairfield Bay’s Layla Owens, a student in the FCCLA Chapter at Arkansas Virtual Academy High School in Little Rock won a $3,500 prize for her FCCLA chapter by placing first in the Safe Rides-Save Lives PSA Contest. The national competition was developed by the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes safe driving behavior. Beth Elms is the FCCLA Advisor at the school.
The contest empowers young people by encouraging them to create public service announcement messages that will have an impact on teen driving safety, with the focus this year passengers speaking up when in a vehicle being driven dangerously.
In addition to the cash prize, Owens and other students at the school will work with an Emmy Award-winning director and production crew to make the winning entry into a finished 30-second public service announcement that will air on more than 150 TV stations nationwide.
The filming was done in Fairfield Bay on June 5.
“Through this partnership with FCCLA, we encouraged students at schools throughout the country to participate enthusiastically in developing creative ways to spread important safe driving messages to their peers and to the community at large,” said Michelle Anderson, director of operations at The National Road Safety Foundation.
The winning PSAs were selected from a pool of applicants from around the nation. The winner will be featured later this year on Teen Kids News, nationally syndicated on more than 150 TV stations.
