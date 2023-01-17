The Division of Arkansas Heritage will present 2022 Small Museum Grants to recipients on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at the division’s headquarters, located at 1100 North St. in Little Rock.
The Small Museum Grants Program aims to increase the ability of community-based small museums and organizations to research, preserve, present and conserve Arkansas history. The 2022 Small Museum Grants recipients are: city of Fairfield Bay, Clinton House Museum, Fort Smith Heritage Foundation, Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society, Helena Museum of Phillips County, Howard County Historical Society, Logan County Museum Association, Old Independence Regional Museum and Pope County Historical Foundation.
Eligible organizations must have an annual operating budget of $250,000 or less; must have a staff of at least one person, either paid or volunteer; and must be open to the public at least 90 days per year. Eligible activities include buildings and grounds maintenance, operating costs, equipment purchases up to $1,000, accessioning of artifact collections, educational programming, research, exhibits, and web site design and maintenance. The maximum grant award is $2,500.
