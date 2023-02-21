Fairfield Bay Mayor Jackie Sikes presented the first “I Believe” in the Bay key to the city to Dee Yancy at February’s city council meeting.
Mayor Sikes presented this recognition to Yancy for her Little Free Library project located in the Towne Center right across from the Conference Center.
A Little Free Library is a free book-sharing box where anyone may take a book or share a book. There are two boxes – one for adult books and one for children.
“When you see Dee, tell her thank you for believing in us,” the mayor said.
