“Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” (1 Timothy 1:15). That is the Gospel. God preached His coming to Abraham. “Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ” (Galatians 3: 16). Moses received the Gospel by the Law under which every rite of worship pointed to Christ. “Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith” (Galatians 3:24). He looked far ahead and valued Christ and His reproach above all the position and wealth he had by being adopted by the daughter of the Egyptian pharaoh. He and many others benefited by his faith in Christ.
Christ fulfilled the promises made to the forefathers, and in ending the first dispensation, He replaced its glory with such a greater glory as to make it seem not glorious (2 Corinthians 3:10). God met man in the Tabernacle and the Temple but now meets any two or three believers gathered in faith in Jesus, maybe in a small country church or a large cathedral. He actually made the human person His temple, and our altar is wherever our faith touches Him. To Him and by Him there is glory in the church now and forever.
Starting with Abraham, Moses and the early apostles the Gospel is going into all the world. Most of the Jewish nation refused Christ and His message of redemption from sin. They refused to give up the type for the Antitype. They could have laid the unbearable “yoke” (Acts 15:10) of the Law at the feet of Jesus. When they would not believe, the Gospel did not profit them. The writer of Hebrews gives us a warning. “Let us therefore fear” (Hebrews 4:1) that we too fail to receive the profit that faith in Jesus gives.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ promises rest. God instituted the sabbath when He finished His work of creation, not because He was weary but because He had finished His “good” work. The weekly sabbath rests our tired bodies and symbolizes a higher rest. When the Israelites left Egyptian bondage for the land of Canaan, they were going there to rest from their cruel bondage and enjoy the milk and honey of their own land. Some lost sight of the goodness ahead though and failed to enter. There is a future remaining rest to be given to those who follow Jesus. We must not lose sight of the eternal land of promise. Nothing in the earthly life fully satisfies the human spirit.
There are “infallible proofs” (Acts 1:3) of Christ and His life and resurrection. We know He came and died for us and that He rose to show His power over sin and death, but saving faith is more than intellectual faith. We must view the Gospel as more than a “very lovely song of one that hath a pleasant voice, and can play well on an instrument: for they hear thy words, but they do them not” (Ezekiel 33:32). Satan knows that Jesus came to save but he is roaming like a “roaring lion” (1 Peter 5:8) trying to devour whomever he can and to prevent any from entering into eternal rest.
Our rest now is an earnest of that in eternity. Sin hurts, gives troubling guilt, destroys relationships and lives. We lay down our heavy burden of sin at the feet of Jesus and receive the comfort of the Spirit. Every day on the way to Heaven with our God is a path in “the shining light, that shineth more and more unto the perfect day” (Proverbs 4:18). Choose Jesus. “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul” (Matthew 16:26)?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.