Man is flesh and spirit, created by God with a decaying body and an eternal soul. Every person born into this world has very important things to learn, things which can very easily be overlooked. Education is a process and comes as we are able and willing to receive it. We look around and inside ourselves and the process begins.
We know there is a Creator because we see His creation (Psalm 19:1). The conscience evaluates our deeds as right or wrong (Romans 2:15) and we realize we have a propensity for evil, the breaking of God’s law. Evil is present (Romans 7:21). We will be tempted. As God sends prophets and preachers and we learn more, our hearts cry, “Who shall deliver me from the body of this death” (Romans 7:24)?
As Moses led Israel from Egyptian slavery to Canaan, many lost sight of the fruitful land to which they were going and complained against God and His chosen leader (Numbers 21:5). God sent fiery serpents among them. He told Moses to set a brazen serpent upon a pole and those bitten could look upon it and be healed. That pointed to the crucifixion of Jesus when He was lifted up on a cross at Calvary to “draw all men” (John 12:32) to Him. There He bled and died for our sins and all who look to Him in faith will live eternally. Faith fixes the gaze on the only One who can reconcile sinners to God and produces a life of obedience to Him. Believers partake of eternity even now and watch for Christ’s return. In Him there is righteousness, life, peace, love, unity, joy, and glory. Things of earth lose their attraction for those who see the eternal but looking in faith requires decisive, ongoing consecration. Seek the things of God first and necessary temporal blessings “shall be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33).
Lot’s family were being led out of Sodom just before God destroyed the sinful city and were instructed by the delivering angel to not look back. Lot’s wife looked back at temporal things and lost her life. Jesus warned us, “Remember Lot’s wife” (Luke 17:32).
Stephen chose Jesus, the long-awaited Messiah, when many of his nation rejected Him. As he was stoned by his countrymen and died for His faith, he saw into Heaven where His Savior stood at the Father’s right hand. He kept his faithful view until his spirit was received by the Lord (Acts 7:59) and he was praying for the forgiveness of his persecutors as he died.
Keep a “single eye” (Luke 11:34). “Anoint thine eyes with eye salve that thou mayest see” (Revelation 3:18). Look to the Savior and live!
