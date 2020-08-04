MOUNTAIN VIEW – The Mountain View Bluegrass Association has announced that it will postpone its annual bluegrass festival slated for November 12-14.
“This was a hard decision for us to make but we think we made best decision for everyone involved,” said Keith Symanowitz. “Although we regret having to postpone the event, we’re using the extra time to focus our energy on putting together a great bluegrass festival this upcoming spring.”
The Mountain View Bluegrass Association will hold its Annual Spring Bluegrass Festival at the Ozark Folk Center State Park on March 11-13, 2021 in scenic Mountain View, Arkansas. The lineup includes Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Monroe Crossing, Chigger Hill Boys, Springstreet, Audie Blaylock, Joe Mullins, and The Redmond Keisler Band.
Tickets will go on sale after the New Year at MountainView-Bluegrass.com.
The Mountain View Bluegrass Assoc., Inc. is a non-profit organization to benefit the Music Roots Program in Mountain View Public Schools.
