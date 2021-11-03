November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month. Eighty-three percent of the help provided to older adults in the United States comes from family members, friends, or other unpaid caregivers.
Family Caregivers play a critical role in the delivery of healthcare in the state. There are over 93,000 Family Caregivers in Arkansas caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. In 2020, caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provided an estimated 140 million hours of informal or unpaid help. A contribution to the state valued at $2.98 million.
More American’s are opting for home care over traditional long-term care placement. Three of the main reasons caregivers express for opting for home care: (1) the desire to keep a family member at home, (2) being close to the person with dementia, and (3) feeling an obligation to provide care for a family member.
For some, the responsibilities of caregiving may cause the caregiver to experience a decline in their own personal health. Evidence suggests that caregivers experience high levels of physical and emotional stress. The selfless nature of assuming this role leads many caregivers to reach out for the help and support they need. Caregiver stress can lead to physical declines in health. This has been something I have seen in my mom. Providing care for my dad often leaves her with little time for herself. It is a challenge to make sure she does what she needs to do to take the mental breaks she needs.
For many caregivers, “taking a break,” is often associated with feelings of guilt. The caregiver may feel like they are being neglectful by taking a break in the form of respite care. Sometimes the biggest challenge is convincing a caregiver that they need the break. Providing temporary respite services can help caregivers have some relief from some of the burdens and stress.
I spoke to a caregiver over the weekend who explained that even a trip to the grocery store can be therapeutic. Her weekly shopping trips are the only time she is able to take a few hours for herself. The majority of her time is devoted to providing care for her father, who has dementia, and her three children. She self-identifies as a “sandwich caregiver.” A term that is often used to describe someone proving care for a living parent and also for children. In recent years there has been a rise in the number of sandwich caregivers. As more baby boomers reach retirement age this trend is only expected to climb.
The “caregiver” role has been a part of my family for as long as I can remember. Mom’s profession as a nurse was invaluable when we provided care for my grandmother and now for my dad. For many reasons, mom is my hero for all she has done. Our story is not an unfamiliar one. Many of you have experienced similar situations and are facing similar challenges.
If you are feeling overwhelmed, do not be afraid to ask for help. If you know someone who is a caregiver, I would encourage you to look for opportunities to provide them support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.