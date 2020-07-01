CLINTON — A light out and fast talk resulted in charges against a Utah man after a traffic stop on Highway 65.
Arrested was William J. Hunnington, 58, of Cleveland, Utah, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the arrest affidavit filed with the court, a deputy on patrol spotted a car on Highway 65 “with no tag light.” Drawing further attention was the car “traveling at a slow speed of approximately 28 miles per hour.”
The deputy pulled the car over at the intersection of Highway 65 and Shake Rag Road. There the deputy notice the car had a Utah license plate, and the license plate was expired. As the deputy spoke with the driver, “the driver began talking so fast he was unable to understand him,” the report stated.
The deputy had the driver stop out of the car while a second deputy with a drug dog swept the car. The dog alerted and the car was searched where a glass pipe was found.
A warrant has been issued for a July 25 court date.
