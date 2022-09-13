Faye Dean Duncan, 90, Damascus, Arkansas, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Jan. 31, 1932, in Damascus to the late Jess and Clara (Edwards) Fowler.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, QT Duncan; three children, Jimmy Don Duncan, Sherry Holland, Sheila Duncan; four brothers, Willard Fowler, Gerald Don Fowler, Danny Earl Fowler and Charles Fowler; two sisters, Lucille Hartwick and Sybil Walls; and one grandchild, Jared Stevenson.
Left to cherish Faye’s memory are her three children, JE Duncan of Damascus, Arkansas, Johnny Ray Duncan of Bee Branch, Arkansas, Darlene Holtz of Damascus, Arkansas; two sisters, Edra Glover of Guy, Arkansas, Ardel Robinson of Damascus, Arkansas; one brother, Arvis Fowler of Damascus, Arkansas; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of extended family and friends.
Faye loved her family and loved to shop. She will be missed by those that knew and loved her.
Visitation services were 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral services were at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. with internment following at Fowler Cemetery in Damascus, Arkansas.
To express condolences online please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.