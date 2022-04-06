FCCLA wins big

Clinton High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), under the supervision of Valerie Lawson, won big at State FCCLA Star Events held in Benton March 29-30. Jaden Golden & Allie Shaver won Silver in Chapter in Review Portfolio. Carleigh Henderson & Kinlee Hicks won Gold in Interior Design. Abby Lowder & Gracie Branscum won Gold in Interior Design. Abigail Parks, Cadie Gifford & Allyson Wallace won Gold in Focus on Children. Anna Bell Reece & Bailey Gottsponer won Gold in Focus on Children. Alexis Golden won Gold in Job Interview. Leah Grimes & Lillian Smith won Silver in Food Innovations. Maddie Cabana won Silver in Sports Nutrition. Maggie Gresham & Kayden Brown won Silver in Chapter Service Project Portfolio. These students will advance to National Competition at the end of June, in San Diego, Californai.

 Submitted

