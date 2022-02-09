Celebrate the Valentine season with an Art Walk with Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Fundraiser 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Office, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
The North Central Arkansas Artist League (NCAAL) is celebrating 50 years of local area artists meeting together to paint and create art, and there will be Sweethearts of Deals in all kinds of art for you to take home! You will find more than 75 pieces of art, some showing unique local scenes, and be able to meet artists as you enjoy refreshments and join the celebration!
This event is co-sponsored by NCAAL and Women with a Purpose (WWAP). There is no entry fee, and a $5 minimum for chocolate goodies. Donations for wine and cheese are appreciated. Proceeds from this event will go to benefit Art Education and Community Service projects. Mark your calendar now, support your community, and come to the Art Walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.