Jeff Hignite III, 48, Clarksville & Melinda Meek, 52, Greenbrier

Robert Waller, 39, Leslie & Shara Harris, 28, Leslie

Jerry Taylor Jr., 49, Fairfield Bay & Cameo Johnson, 43, Fairfield Bay

John Wisner, 19, Clinton & Ashley Milam, 17, Clinton

Roy Zachary, 68, Clinton & Brenda Stark, 70, Clinton

Tommy Anderson, 74, Clinton & Sandra Chidester, 56, Malvern

Tyler Garganeous, 25, Clinton & Makenzie Mosley, 21, Clinton

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.