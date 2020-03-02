Jeff Hignite III, 48, Clarksville & Melinda Meek, 52, Greenbrier
Robert Waller, 39, Leslie & Shara Harris, 28, Leslie
Jerry Taylor Jr., 49, Fairfield Bay & Cameo Johnson, 43, Fairfield Bay
John Wisner, 19, Clinton & Ashley Milam, 17, Clinton
Roy Zachary, 68, Clinton & Brenda Stark, 70, Clinton
Tommy Anderson, 74, Clinton & Sandra Chidester, 56, Malvern
Tyler Garganeous, 25, Clinton & Makenzie Mosley, 21, Clinton
