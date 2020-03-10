LITTLE ROCK — Richard Pence, an Assistant United States Attorney in Little Rock, celebrated his 50th year with the United States Attorney’s Office on Monday. Pence’s lifetime career as an AUSA makes him the longest serving employee of all 94 United States Attorney’s Offices across the nation.
Pence, known by some as “Scout,” began his career as an AUSA for the Eastern District of Arkansas on March 9, 1970. He joined the office under President Richard Nixon and has worked under eight other Presidents in his tenure. When he started as an AUSA, Pence worked on both criminal and civil cases. The Civil Division was created in 1980, and Pence became the District’s first Civil Chief – a position he held for 38 years. Pence served as Acting United States Attorney after President George H.W. Bush’s term and before President Bill Clinton appointed Paula Casey as United States Attorney.
“Richard’s lifetime of service to the U.S. Attorney’s Office has made a lasting impact on the Eastern District of Arkansas,” said U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland. “In a world where lasting commitment can be hard to find, Richard’s 50 years of tireless dedication are a shining example of what can be accomplished through devotion to a cause.”
The United States Attorney’s Office celebrated Pence’s commitment to public service with a celebration on Monday, where Pence received a letter from United States Attorney General William Barr in recognition of his outstanding dedication. In Pence’s honor, the main conference room at the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be renamed the Richard M. Pence Jr. Conference Room.
The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Department of Justice. Learn more about the history of our agency at www.Justice.gov/Celebrating150Years.
