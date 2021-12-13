Feed the Veterans

"Feed the Vets," is the first central Arkansas veterans pantry to give more than 10,000 veterans and their families free food. "Feed the Vets" Veteran Pantry CEO Deyonka Hickey and Director Stormy Holden opened the doors to a place that's new to this area, offering nonperishable food items to veterans and their families all free of charge. On Sunday, Dec. 5, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8 donated $1,000 part of their motto, "Vets Helping Vets." From left Arkansas CVMA Auxiliary President Beverly Waddell, Rayman Tapp "Big Chill" 7-8 XO, Stormy Holden Director with CEO Deyonka Hickey and Commander of CVMA 7-8 Bill Blecher, "Oscar" and members of CVMA 7-8. For more information visit www.feedthevetsorg.com.