The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, especially those who suffered loss due to the virus. Nothing can replace loved ones, but FEMA may be able to help ease the financial burden that comes with that loss.
Those who had funeral COVID-19 related funeral expenses can apply for FEMA Funeral Assistance by calling 844-684-6333 or TTY 800-462-7585. Phone lines are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday with Multilingual services available.
Applicants requiring relay services, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, must provide FEMA a specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA is able to contact applicants.
There is currently no deadline to apply for aid.
The criteria to qualify for assistance includes:
The person died of COVID-19
The death occurred in the U.S.
The applicant paid for funeral, burial or cremation costs after Jan. 20, 2020
The applicant is a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, lawful permanent resident or qualified refugee. The deceased does not need to meet these qualifications.
When applicants call for assistance, they need to provide the following information:
Social security number
Date of birth
Current mailing address and phone number
The deceased date of birth
Location of deceased death
Information about any funeral or burial insurance policies
Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations or CARES Act grants
Eligibility determinations are based on the submission of all required documents. Additional information and answers to frequently asked questions about the application process can be found on FEMA’s Funeral Assistance FAQ page.
