The Festival of Trees will be held from Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 in the Towne Center, 115 Village Place in Fairfield Bay.
“Come see the beautiful display of Christmas trees, it’s a sure way to get in the holiday spirit,” event organizers said.
They will be open on the following days for you to come to view the trees, bid on the ones for auction and place your vote for the People’s Choice award: from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Nov. 26, 28, 29 and 30 and Dec. 1, 2 and 3.
“Trees that were won at the auction can be picked up after the event is over but must remain up during the Festival of Trees. The same goes for trees that were for display only,” organizers said. “If you are an individual or a business that would like to participate and put up a tree for display only or donate one for auction please just let us know by calling us at 501-884-3324 or emailing ffbdirector@gmail.”
All judging will conclude by noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, and be announced later that day.
This year’s theme is Christmas through the years.
“When you sign up please let us know the ‘year’ you are decorating your tree,” organizers said. “For example, the Roaring 20s, The 50s, The 60s, The 70s, etc.”
If you can help with a prize or would like to participate in decorating a tree(s), please let organizers know by calling 501-884-3324 or messaging them on Facebook.
