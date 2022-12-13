The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Festival of Trees and Tour of Lights.
The Fairfield Bay Library won the people’s choice award for the tree; Mike’s Nursery won the judges’ choice award for the tree; Country Club Ridge won the people’s choice award for the street category for the Tour of Lights; and Terry Hargrove won the people’s choice award for an individual home for the Tour of Lights.
“Congratulations to all the winners,” Chamber officials said.
The Festival of Trees was held from Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 in the Towne Center.
Attendees were encouraged to come view the trees, bid on the ones for auction and place their votes for the people’s choice award.
Judging concluded at noon Dec. 3. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years.
