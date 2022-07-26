Dan Feuer announced he will run for mayor of Fairfield Bay.
He moved to Fairfield Bay in August 2002 from Asheville, North Carolina.
“We own our property at 161 Dunn Hollow Drive, as well as a vacant lot on East Blue Ridge Terrace, so we have a vested interest in the future of Fairfield Bay, so any decision made while in office will affect our family as well as yours,” he said.
He and his wife, Kim, have been married for 18 years. She works as a pharmacy tech at Fairfield Bay Pharmacy.
Feuer has two daughters, “mirror-image” twin boys, two stepdaughters and eight grandchildren.
“My first job in Fairfield Bay was a dock hand at the Fairfield Bay Marina, which only lasted for several months. I tried my hand at some construction as worked slowed as fall and winter approached,” he said. “An opening came at the Fairfield Bay News in 2003 and I started as a delivery person and then learned to paginate and then became editor.”
For the past 18 and a half years, he has served as managing editor for the Lake Area Weekly formerly the Fairfield Bay News. He also oversaw the operations of Lake Area Sports that broadcasts the area high school sports for the past five years.
“We have grown in popularity each year and are associated with AAA sports, thanks to the continuous efforts of my associate, Jonathan Peters,” he said.
Prior to moving to Fairfield Bay, he worked for Meridian Financial Services for 13 years, starting as a bill collector for delinquent timeshare property owners, thus his connection to Fairfield Bay, he said.
“I worked my way up to client liaison and handled any questions between the clients and collectors bringing resolutions to help close accounts,” he said.
Feuer served on the Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League board, is a member of the Fairfield Bay Rotary Club, volunteers at the Fairfield Bay Recycle Center, is a second medical and ambulance driver of Fairfield bay EMS and has played several roles in plays with Our Towne Productions.
“If elected mayor, we will work together to alleviate the current divide that is plaguing this community. We will not discuss annexation,” he said. “We will listen to all sides of a dispute and find the common ground. We will work together to take advantage of the entertainment district and continue growth in the mall. We will work together to make this a stronger and safer community.
“We will allow businesses to operate as they see fit so they can enhance their profits if it’s not disruptive to the community. We will not impose any additional sales tax on businesses that serve alcohol.”
He said he will accomplish these things by “working together with members of the City Council and members of the community that care about Fairfield Bay and see a bright future ahead and by re-establishing a working relationship with state representatives that have helped Fairfield Bay grow in the past and finding grants that work for our needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.