The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the winners of our Second Annual Scarecrow Competition.
The People’s Choice Winners are:
Business winner, The Fairfield Bay Library, also won the Judge’s Choice for Most Whimsical. They will receive a certificate from the judges and a $125 cash prize from our sponsor, Eagle Bank.
Individual winner, Team Woof, Marcy Lindsey & Cynthia Lacken, also won the Judge’s Choice for the Most Original Design. They will receive a certificate from the judges and a $125 prize cash prize from our sponsor, Eagle Bank.
The Judges certificates will be awarded to Bay Nutrition for having the Most Ghastly Scarecrow, Bertha Christensen and Gail McKnight, Girls Road Trip for the Most Creative, Beth Tucker and Linda Gaffney, Campout for the Fall Favorite, Cherokee Charlies Family Haircutters for the Most “Froh” Scarecrow (Happiest), The Cool Pool for the Most Athletic, Cynthia Bartholomew for the Most Patriotic, Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce for the Most Joyful, Mike’s Nursery for the Best Family Scarecrow Display, Nichols Realty Express for the Most Humorous, Ozark Filters for the Most Traditional, Pumpkin Graclyn for the Cutest, Sharon Hanna and Barbara McNary for the Scariest, Social Senior, for the Most Handsome, The Salon for the Most Beautiful Scarecrow, We Love VBC for the Most Queenly, Wear and Share for the Funniest, and Women with a Purpose for the Prettiest.
Thank you to everyone who participated! This was so much fun and there were so many ballots turned in for People’s Choice. Let’s take this competition all the way from the Park to the hotel next year! What do you say?
Scarecrows can be picked up at your convenience and your certificates can be picked up at the Chamber during regular business hours, Tuesday 9 a.m. – noon and Wednesday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
