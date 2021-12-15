Early in the spring and throughout the summer months thousands of people from across the country travel through the Ozarks to float the Buffalo River. Thrill-seekers and nature lovers travel down the 153-mile river trail to take in some of the most beautiful scenes in the state.
The river flows through portions of Searcy, Newton, Marion, and Baxter counties and is one of the leading tourist destinations in the state. The close proximity of the river sends many of its visitors through Van Buren County where they make stops investing in the local economy.
The Buffalo River was the first of its kind to receive a national park designation. On March 1st of 1972, President Nixon signed legislation that established the Buffalo National River. The legislation was sponsored by Arkansas Senators Fullbright and McClellan. The river officially turns fifty years old in 2022. The river is famous for its access points to camping, hiking, fishing, and scenic views as you float down the curves and twists.
Throughout the years, there have been many concerns about protecting the waters of the historic river. Thankfully, there are environmental groups who continue to fight for the integrity of the river from the expansion of hog farms and other external pollutants. The river, if protected, will continue to be a place where families travel to make long lasting memories and enjoy the beauty of The Ozark Mountains.
The river holds many memories for me. When I first moved to the county in 2005 it was one of the destinations that I looked forward to frequently visiting. My first float on the river happened long before in 1998 when I was in college at Harding. A circle of my friends pooled together what little money we had and gassed up my roommate’s Toyota and made the drive up to the river, rented a canoe, and spent the day eating soggy sandwiches and swimming. I think about that trip every time I drive up to the river. That young college kid never dreamed of the day that he would live in that same part of the state umpteen years later, but here I am.
Years later my brother and I welcomed in an early Arkansas spring and set out to the river for an overnight camping trip. The plan was to launch our canoes up the river and float down to the highway 65 bridge access point – you know the place. The river was raging that day and the water was cold. The first day we took the first leg of our 20-mile trip and found a place to set up camp for the night. Overnight temperatures fell to the low 40’s and I soon realized that these two Florida boys might be a bit over their heads. Early the next day we broke down camp and set out to finish the trip.
The wind was brisk, cutting through the thin layers of clothing. The thought of taking a dip in the water was a fear that seemed to hover throughout the day. The canoe was packed with our camping gear, a borrowed lantern, and a few sleeping bags tucked into a duffle bag. Eventually, we came to a point in the river that was moving rather fast and had developed a rapid of sorts. The canoe turned sideways and lodged up against a tree that was just below the surface of the water. We began taking on water and realized that the inevitable was about to happen. Our efforts to maintain balance and avoid the drink were useless. The canoe tipped over and into the freezing water we went. Our camping supplies, clothes, and pride went flowing down the river. The remaining part of our trip was miserable and luckily, I was able to recover the camping supplies. Somewhere below the waters of the historic river there is an antique lantern resting in the sand.
The river may hold a special place for you and your family of day trips spent making treasured memories. There are many events being planned to commemorate the 50th birthday including ‘History Week’ begins on February 26th. To learn more you can go to the National Parks Website at NPS.GOV/BUFF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.