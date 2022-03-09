The filing period for candidates planning to run for state offices closed on Tuesday, March 1. The filing period reflected a crowded Republican Primary season ahead. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, a total of 446 hopefuls filed for office for the 2022 elections. The number of candidates is the highest number on record for any election year without a presidential race since 1980. There were 218 Republicans, 94 Democrats, 48 Libertarians, seven independents, seven write-in candidates, and 72 candidates running in nonpartisan judicial races. This year, because of redistricting, all 135 seats in the state legislature are up for election.
In an interview for the Arkansas Democrat Gazzette, Republican Party Chairwoman Jonelle Fulmer said that the party saw a record number of candidates seeking their parties nomination for state and federal offices during this year’s filing period.
She was quoted: “It’s obvious that our principles are truly representative of the state. I look forward to a busy primary season and an overwhelmingly Red Arkansas in November.”
It is likely that the new district maps could see Democrats surrendering even more seats in the statehouse where Republicans have progressively gained ground since 2011. Only a handful of Democratic House and Senate seats are remaining in the statehouse. It would be impossible at this point for a statewide office to be held by a Democrat. The numbers are not there. Democratic representation comes from districts in Northwest Arkansas a few in the Little Rock Metro and a few from the Delta. Democrats currently hold only 21 of the 100 house seats and only seven of the 35 senate seats. The record number of filings make the Republican primary a crowded affair with over 51 legislative offices up for grabs.
Locally, State Senator Missy Irvin is running unopposed and will represent the newly created Senate District 24. The district encompasses all of Van Buren and parts of Cleburne, Searcy, and Stone Counties. Senator Irvin has held her seat since 2011. She has championed several issues to improve the state’s education, public health, and juvenile justice systems.
The new House District maps separate the county into three separate districts. Rep. Rick Beck who is unopposed will represent the majority of the county in District 43. Also unopposed is Rep. Stephen Meeks who will be representing House District 42 which includes the southern part of the county. Rep. Stan Berry and Dustin Morphus have both entered the Republican primary for House District 41, which includes portions of the northwest corner of the county. There is no Democratic candidate running for district 41 so the district will be decided in the Republican Primary.
Races for statewide offices are equally crowded with candidates from both parties. The race for Attorney General yielded four candidates, one write-in, a Democrat and two Republicans. Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin will face a primary opponent for the office from Leon Jones. The LG opted for this race following the announcement of Sarah Sanders campaign for governor.
Speaking of the governor’s race, Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited, will vacate his seat. The race for governor is the most crowded of all state-wide races as 12 candidates enter the field. The race includes five Democratic candidates, two Republicans, four write-ins, and one Libertarian.
The race for Lieutenant Governor is equally interesting. This race has six Republican candidates, one Libertarian, and one Democratic candidate. The number of Republican’s who filed for this race is all but certain to draw a run-off. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is among the candidates for this office. Rutledge also abandoned the governors race and opted for LG following Sander’s announcement of her bid for the state’s top-seat.
The Republican and Democratic primaries are scheduled for May 24 with early voting beginning on May 9. Now is a good time to make sure you are registered to vote here in Arkansas. You can check your voter registration status by contacting the county clerk or by going to voterview.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.