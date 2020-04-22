God is everywhere. We need to know Him. He wants us, His creation, to seek Him. He has given us witness of Himself. We look at His marvelous creation and know there is a Source. We see God in the face of a child. We feel Him in a loving embrace. We see Him in a church family by their love for each other. We sense Him by the conscience He put within us. God wants and we need this Father-child relationship. We need His favor and His many blessings. All good things, whether temporal or spiritual, come from Him. In a close relationship with Him we can even be a blessing. Life begins in God and continues with Him in eternity. To refuse Him is to forfeit blessings and eternal life.
We are on a journey. We see people, places and things and learn as we go. We sense an inclination to worship and reach for a Higher Power. There’s a hunger that worldly successes cannot satisfy. The man on skid row knows there is a better life. We all must find God. We are complete only in Him.
Sin separates us from God, but throughout history He has provided for reconciliation with Him. We have always had a place and a means to find God. Man started seeking God early. Cain and Abel offered sacrifices to Him. Noah, Abraham and others made altars. Moses built the Tabernacle according to God’s instruction. God said, “And there will I meet with thee, and I will commune with thee” (Exodus 25:24). Solomon built the “wonderful great” (2 Chronicles 2:9) Temple and God promised, “Mine eyes shall be open, and mine ears shall attend unto the prayer that is made in this place” (2 Chronicles 7:15).
All worship in the Tent and the Temple pointed to a day of greater knowledge and closer communion with our Heavenly Father. Jesus Christ is the perfect revelation of God. “He that seeth me seeth him that sent me” (John 12:45). God once spoke to us by the prophets but has now spoken to by His only Son. “Who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high” (Hebrews 1:3).
Look no further. He came. He died for sinners. He rose and is saving souls. We see God working. Legion was delivered from demons. And Mary the Magdalene. Zacchaeus was converted. Paul, too. “The blind receive their sight, and the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, and the deaf hear, the dead are raised up, and the poor have the gospel preached to them” (Matthew 11:5).
The “mystery which been hid from ages and from generations” (Colossians 1:26) is now revealed. Our eternal God has an eternal motive to save and bless Gentiles as well as Jews. He “will have all men to be saved” (1 Timothy 2:4). The search is over. “We have found him, of whom Moses in the law, and the prophets, did write, Jesus of Nazareth” (John 1:45). We have found God!
The way to God is by inward believing, repentance for sin, and the outward declaration of faith in the substitutionary death and resurrection of the Savior of the world. In Him we find righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Ghost” (Romans 14:17). Wise men from the east went to Jerusalem seeking the newborn Son of God. “Where is he” (Matthew 2:2)? Wise people seek Him today. It’s life or death. “Seek, and ye shall find” (Matthew 7:7). And He is seeking you!
