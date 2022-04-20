CLINTON — Clinton Police and Fire departments are joining together to compete, and to raise money for charity, this Sunday.
At 2 p.m. on April 24, the two departments will meet for a basketball game in the Clinton Yellowjacket Arena. Admission is open and by donation, with proceeds to benefit The CALL of Van Buren County.
The CALL provides resources to equip homes and families as foster care providers. Van Buren County DHS County Supervisor Lorie Hutto recently stated, speaking at rally last Friday for Child Abuse Awareness, that foster homes remain an important need in the county.
Fire and Police department heads have begun receiving donations leading up to this event. If interested in donating to this event in order to benefit The CALL, contact Clinton Police Chief Jay Murdock or Clinton Fire Chief D.L. Webb.
