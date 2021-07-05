The existence of Christ is the most important fact we will ever learn. He is eternal but came in human form to identify with us and give His life for our sins. We must deal with sin for its penalty is eternal death. When Eve sinned, God promised that a Seed would come who would bruise the head (Genesis 3:15) of Satan who deceived her. Abraham, Isaac and Jacob were promised this Seed who would bring blessing and salvation to all families. “Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ” (Galatians 3:16). When Jacob was dying, he blessed his son Judah and prophesied of Shiloh and the Scepter of the tribe of Judah who would gather all people to Himself (Genesis 49:10).
By the Spirit of Christ which was in them, the diligent, searching, longing prophets told of His coming, His suffering for the salvation of sinners and the glory He would bring (1 Peter 1:10, 11). Moses gave up treasures in Egypt for the “greater riches” (Hebrews 11:26) in the Christ that he knew was coming. One day the prophecies were fulfilled as a virgin gave birth to the Son of God in a stable in Bethlehem. Some of His nation began to spread word, “We have found the Messias. We have found Him of whom Moses in the law, and the prophets, did write” (John 1:41, 45). At age twelve He astonished scholars in the Temple with His understanding and started preaching and healing at age thirty.
He was meek and lowly, a friend to sinners and one day rode a borrowed donkey into Jerusalem ready to take the curse for our sins on that awful tree. He’s coming again in power and great glory with victory over all kingdoms and principalities (Ephesians 1:21). John saw Him riding through the heavens on a white horse with the armies of Heaven following Him on white horses. He’s wearing crowns and His weapon is the sharp sword of His Word. The Lamb of Calvary is now the Lion of the tribe of Judah, King of kings and Lord of lords and has gone from lowly to “highly exalted” (Philippians 2:9) and has lifted sinners to holiness and eternal life.
The story of the ages, the first chapter and the last, is all about Jesus Christ of Nazareth, and He is all about us. “Let us make man” (Genesis 1:26). Now and forever God wants you, all of us! He’s big enough to treat each of us as His favorite. “It is evident that our Lord sprang out of Judah” (Hebrews 7:14) and He is seated at the right hand of God interceding for those who believe and pray. The “Alpha and Omega” (Revelation 1:11) of eternity past, present and future has tucked in a little time for us to prepare to go to Heaven and live forever. Shiloh has come to give peace and rest from sin. The Scepter of God is extended to all. To you!
Betty Carlton, June 30, 2021
