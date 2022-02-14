A newborn baby boy was surrendered earlier this week at the Safe Haven Baby Box located at Central Fire Station in Conway.
The Safe Haven Baby Box was blessed and made available to the public July 7, 2021. The box at Central Fire Station is the fifth in the state and the 75th in the nation.
“This project was funded entirely by donations from the community. Hiegel Building Solutions donated materials and labor for the installation,” Capt. Ty Ledbetter, who spearheaded having a box at Central Station, said during a news conference on Thursday. “This resource has already proven its value in less than one year, and I’m confident it will continue to prove its value for years to come.”
Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant and founded Safe Haven Baby Box, Inc., said it was her mission to end infant abandonment through awareness and education on Safe Haven Laws. Providing anonymous safe surrender locations through Safe Haven Baby Boxes is a key to the mission, she said.
“We know mothers in crisis need better options to ensure their infants can be safely surrendered legally and anonymously. This is why Safe Haven Baby Boxes are changing the outcome for these vulnerable parents,” Kelsey said at the news conference. “Today we rejoice that these protective measures have kept this infant and strong mother safe.”
She said the Safe Haven Baby Box “offers no names, no shame and no blame.”
“There is no judgement here,” she said. “I want to honor the mother who had the strength to do what was best for the child. Thank you, you kept your child safe. I want you to find peace in knowing that your child is healthy, your child is safe, and we’ve got it from here.”
The baby, who Ledbetter said “required no medical attention” will stay at a local hospital for a couple of days, then stay with a temporary family for 30 days before becoming eligible for adoption.
“I anticipate this little guy will be with his forever family within 45 days,” Kelsey said.
No further details about the newborn will be released in order to protect the anonymity of parents and child.
How it works
One minute after the box is closed – which gives the parent time to walk away if they don’t want any face-to-face interaction when leaving the infant – a loud alarm sounds throughout the fire station. Additionally, Ledbetter, Fire Chief Mike Winter and other fire department personnel receive push notifications on their devices.
First responders then assess the infant before turning the child over to one of two local hospitals. Conway Regional and Baptist Health-Conway have both partnered with the CFD in the initiative.
Fifteen infants have been placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box since November of 2017. Nationwide, 115 surrenders have resulted from calling the National Safe Haven hotline. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky.
