CLINTON — A children’s fishing derby coupled with live music entertainment will take place Saturday in Clinton’s Archey Fork Park.
The derby is open to children 15 and under, with a 5-5:30 p.m. sign-up and a 6 p.m. start time. Prizes will be awarded for first through third place, for biggest fish caught and most fish caught. Competitors are expected to bring their own rod and bait.
Live music will accompany the event, from the park pavilion, from a variety of regional Christian artists. While some benches for are available, spectators brings their own lawn chairs is recommended.
Clinton Freedom Outpost will be offering free hot dogs throughout the event.
