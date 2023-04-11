April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and Central Arkansas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is pleased to announce that five new volunteers were sworn in as officers of the court by 15th Judicial District Judge Terry Sullivan during a swearing-in ceremony at the Conway County Courthouse in Morrilton last Thursday.
Central AR CASA recruits, trains and supports volunteers to serve as court appointed advocates for children in foster care in Faulkner, Conway, Van Buren and Searcy counties. The swearing-in ceremony is the final step taken by these volunteers, after participating in 30 hours of special training in areas related to working with children who have experienced abuse or neglect. These CASA volunteers will now be appointed to open foster care cases to build relationships with and provide personalized advocacy for children who have been removed from their homes through no fault of their own.
This is a celebratory event for Central AR CASA, as the non-profit organization strives to meet the needs of every one of the approximately 220 children in foster care in the community. In 2022, the program was able to serve 174 children in foster care with the help of 69 volunteers. At any given time, Central AR CASA needs an additional 20-30 volunteers to serve 100 percent of the children in foster care in the community.
CASA volunteers come from all walks of life, educational backgrounds and professional careers. They are specially-trained community members appointed by a judge to speak up for children who are involved in judicial proceedings related to abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers are oftentimes the only connection that a foster child is able to maintain throughout their time in foster care. Volunteer advocates commit to serving and speaking up for the children in foster care until they are in a safe and permanent home. This means that even if a child is removed from their school, their friends or their family, that they still stay connected to at least one person – their CASA.
“There is always a need for more volunteers,” Carla McAlexander, Central AR CASA volunteer, said. “It’s the most rewarding job that I’ve never gotten paid for.”
Throughout the month, the Children’s Advocacy Alliance is hosting events in each county to recognize April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and to educate the community in ways that they can help to prevent child abuse and how to volunteer to make a difference in a child’s life.
Join the Children’s Advocacy Alliance on Friday, April 28 at noon in front of the Van Buren County Courthouse, 232 Main St. in Clinton to learn more about Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and becoming a volunteer advocate for a child in the community.
If you suspect child abuse or neglect, please report it to the AR Child Abuse Hotline at 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD.
For more information, visit www.hopeandjustice.org.
