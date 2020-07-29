Flag replacement ceremony

Two chapters of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, Flame Riders, Clinton, and Gap Riders, Conway, replaced a torn flag at Lefler Estates. Clif Andrus and Ronald Gee removed old flag and handed it off to Mary Carter. Ralph Tester unfolded new flag and hooked back to the flag pole after raising flag and pledge to the flag the old flat was folded returned to Lefler Estates.

