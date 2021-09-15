Got to talking to a friend this past week about those who reach to help. A face came to mind.
I don’t know the guy’s name. I was on my way to Tennessee, less than a month out of the service and going out in the world to make my fortune, when I stopped for gas in (I think) Virginia. Decided to get a coffee so after the gas I pulled up to some Mom and Pop diner next door. This wouldn’t been ‘77 or so.
It was kinda’ gray, kinda’ rainy, gravel lot with my ‘70 Duster nosed up to the diner, separated by the front wall by a sidewalk. Got the coffee and got back in the car (used an old jacket to prop up the Styrofoam cup on the front seat, this being a time before cupholders) and … the darn thing wouldn’t start.
I’m at some rainy diner off some highway exit, what money I had was in my wallet, a ‘70 duster with everything I owned piled up in it (with room to spare) and the stupid car wouldn’t start.
Some family walks by, going into the restaurant. Locals I guess. One guy kinda’ peels off and looks at me through the windshield (the window was down; it wasn’t that rainy and it would be a decade or more before I owned something with a working air conditioner) and asks “Can’t start?”
No sooner did I say “No” than he had the hood open and was fumbling around, “Try it now.” Still didn’t start, did something, “Now” and it cranked. He shut the hood, looked at me, nodded, and went inside the restaurant, a man of few words.
I can still see him. Young guy, not much older than me at the time. He was wearing a black motorcycle jacket, one of those side-zip things, head of black hair, clean shaven. I was an okay mechanic back then, but he sure saved me time and a hassle.
Years later I’m coming down Holly Mountain Road here in the county, round a corner and there’s a pickup truck pulled over as far as it could to the side of the no-shoulder road. The driver was there, so I stopped and asked if he needed a hand.
Flat tire. He had a spare and lug wrench and all that, but all he had to lift it was one of those bottle jacks. The jack would have worked, but with the truck being on a hill it would roll off it before it was high enough to swap out the tire. He’d been looking by the side of the road for something to use to block the wheels. I helped him look for a minute, but we both agreed there was nothing handy that we could see.
He came up with a plan (if you’re all about safety stop reading here) so I got in front of the truck, a ¾ ton machine, and pushed my shoulder into it, keeping it from rolling forward while he jacked it and swapped out the spare. He worked pretty quick and we got things turned around in just a couple minutes. He said “Okay” and I let up and the truck rolled off the jack, back down on what was four now inflated tires.
Knowing me, we probably shook hands and exchanged names. It was a long time ago so I’m not sure. I don’t remember his face quite as well as the diner guy, but then I was on the giving end so maybe memory works different then.
It was a pain in the neck but I’m glad I helped.
