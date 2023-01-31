Paul Wellenberger, a member of the volunteer group Engage Arkansas, approached Fairfield Bay Mayor Jackie Sikes about providing a repurposed newspaper box that was transformed to a Food Box in front of the Fairfield Bay Senior Community Center.
Wellenberger asked Mayor Sikes to talk with the Artist League in Fairfield Bay to see if any of them would be willing to volunteer their time and talents to help give the box a facelift.
“Vickey McCorkle and her husband volunteered and did an amazing job painting, sanding and more,” Mayor Sikes said.
The box is on the sidewalk underneath the awning at the entrance of the Senior Community Center for anyone in need.
“And if you can, leave something for the next in need,” the mayor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.