From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2, Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief in cooperation with the North Central Baptist Association will be giving out food boxes from the parking lot of Pee Dee Baptist Church on Highway 16 in Clinton.
Size of family could determine if two boxes are available. First come first serve. Help us spread the word.
It is requested nobody arrive for pickup prior to 10:30 a.m.
