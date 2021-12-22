The Knights of Columbus 4th Degree at Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church in Fairfield Bay gave a monetary donation to the Shirley Food Pantry. They raised the money through a program in the church, Cash for Food. The Shirley Food Pantry would like to express its sincere thanks. Because of people and organizations like this we are able to help out so many families in need during the holidays. Merry Christmas! Shown: Tom Lang and Joe Preusser from Knights of Columbus and Kim Graddy, Food Pantry Coordinator for Shirley Schools.

Food Pantry donation