There is nothing quite like the experience of a good meal. Food has a way of bringing people together. Few things are more bonding than a shared meal among friends. Food culture has always been a fascination of mine.
Family meals around the table were a rare experience for us kids. A mix of my parent’s work and two kids’ sports schedules made family time a rare occasion. Many of our quick meals came from various concession stands and fast food joints. Mom and dad made a concerted effort to take us out from time to time. I suppose that is why those times are so special to me.
Some of my finest meals came from the most unusual places. There was a small fish house east of the beach close to where I grew up. Mr. Johnson built the fish house in the late 70s. The house was not much to look at. Even as a kid I can remember thinking that a strong wind would topple the house into the gulf. Johnson’s Market sold fresh fish and a daily special of a fish or shrimp basket and a catch of the day. The limited menu brought visitors from around the world, I imagine.
There was also the small Cuban restaurant in my town. The establishment served authentic Cuban dishes. You would have never guessed by looking at the outside. The establishment was in a remodeled gas station and not much to look at from the outside. The ambiance inside mirrored a traditional Cuban family home. Fresh plantains, rice, black beans, and roasted chicken filled the air. It was the kind of place where you felt like you were a member of their family.
Those experiences serve as a reminder that you never judge a book by its cover. Food culture has changed a lot since I was a kid, especially with the emergence of food trucks. Business owners have used the food truck model as a way to avoid overhead and build their brand per se.
Food trucks are more prominent in larger cities. Little Rock has a dedicated “food truck stop” located a few blocks away from the state capital. On any given day you can stop by and experience a variety of cuisine. D.C.’s Farragut Square is home to food trucks that seem to go on for miles with international cuisine offerings.
The food truck phenomenon has even made its way to Clinton, home to “Southern Hibachi.” The food truck has allowed the business to expand its brand and fill a niche that was missing in the county.
All this talk about food had me considering what expansion of the “food truck” scene could look like. I am not suggesting we line the highway but we could use some more food trucks.
The county should invest in a “food truck” festival or a “food truck” weekend. It would allow us to see if there is an opportunity for small business owners to expand their brand here. Especially in a place that has a limited variety of eateries. A complaint often reverberated across the interwebs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.