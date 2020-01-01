Foot chase ends with one arrest

A Christmas Eve evening foot chase resulted in a man being arrested by Clinton Police.
Arrested was Jonathan Lynn, 27, of Seymour, Missouri, charged with theft, fleeing and obstruction.
According to the police report, an officer was called at 5:47 p.m. Dec. 24 to the Clinton Walmart for a shoplifter.
The officer stated: “... as I was getting out of my patrol vehicle I heard a Walmart associate screaming and I witnessed a white male running out of the front doors of Walmart pushing people out of the way. I advised the white male Police and to stop but he looked back at me and made no effort to stop.”
The officer continues in the report that he chased the man, Lynn, catching him “approximately 200 yards behind Walmart” and arresting him.
The officer was told by Walmart asset protection that Lynn was caught stealing $387.14 worth of merchandise.
When arrested, Lynn gave the name “Joe Lynn” with a December birthdate. Fingerprints, however, revealed it to be Jonathan Lynn, born November 1992. Lynn admitted giving a false name, telling the officer he did so because “he had felony warrants,” per the report.
Online records show Lynn is currently held in the Van Buren County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
