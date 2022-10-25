“Endless memories are created with life-long friends.” — Unknown
Thank you, Darleen, for the endless memories we have shared, and for those that we have yet to discover. There is nothing like a girl’s trip to refresh the soul, empower your spirit for life, and give you beautiful memories to reflect on for days.
One of my best friends came with me for a few days to Branson. We were celebrating being friends and her upcoming birthday. “Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more.” Unknown. Do you have a friend that makes you feel that way? If so, count your blessings. If not then you need at least one. I’ve always thought that if I could count on one hand the number of people that I call “true” friends then I would truly be blessed. At my age, I can say that I’m working on the second hand of people that I can honestly say they are my BFFs! (Best Friends, Forever).
“There are friends, there is family and then there are friends that become family.” Unknown. I know we all have those friends that end up being closer to us than some of our family members. You can pick your friends but you can’t pick your family. Then there are family members that are really good friends as well. Over these past couple of years, my older sister and I have renewed that sisterly friendship. This friendship has fast become a vital part of my days, just hearing her voice on the phone and touching base with her brings me so much joy. “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.” Eleanor Roosevelt.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to leave a footprint on someone’s heart. Make a memory with a good friend. Even if it’s just going to the movies together or taking a walk in the park. Making memories is fun. The best way to describe a friendship is not with words but with memories. Don’t delay, make memories with a cherished friend today. Your laughs should always be limitless, your memories more plentiful than the stars in the sky, and your friendship with someone endless.
