It came up in conversation the other day, as we compared scars after most of the snow had melted off and going out in public was not out of the question, how some people take advantage of offers for help.
And we certainly had offers for help during this recent series of winter storms. People were posting on social media in its various forms of their willingness to, say, haul someone to a grocery store, that sort of thing. And people needed that, of course. Some aren’t equipped to get out in the weather, their own health makes getting out enough of a challenge when the weather’s okay, and days and days of that wretched winter, well, people needed help.
And other people offered, and help was given. If I was an alien typing up a report for my planetary superiors I’d point out here that the human race has a lot of good people in it and we’re really quite fortunate things have worked out as well as they have.
If only the story ended there. Instead some aid-givers had stories of people getting over on them. One story was giving someone a ride who needed one, weather and something and something and they couldn’t make it themselves, and when they got the person to where they were going realized it wasn’t to work, but instead to their meth dealer.
(If this was actually a meth dealer or not, who’s to say. The person telling the story was not cop, and didn’t check for references for the “emergency ride to work’s” sketchy destination. But it had a meth house feel.)
Here’s a tip if you want to be someone who helps people (as, apparently, and this is based upon some extended research, most of us do). People exist who will try to take advantage of your good nature, they will try to get over on you. That’s, all said and done, part of the game.
The game, the game: So as the regular readers of this column already know, I do prison ministry. I haven’t in a while due to the COVID-19 thing, but I will again soon enough. And when you do that, when they train you to do that, they make sure you understand about the game, about people who, and here’s the term, “run game.”
You won’t only hear about it in prison. People who run homeless shelters, halfway houses, well, really, all manner of charitable outlets are familiar with game and it being run. It works like this:
So you’re from some blown out deal, maybe you were born that way, maybe you made some bad choice and turned life into that, but you have to hustle to get by. You have to talk a good game, you have to know what to say and when to say it, so people can either hook you up with something you need or, alternatively, go away and lead you alone (cops know about people running game).
Here’s the thing: You can’t take it personal. Read that again, when somebody’s trying to get over on you, when somebody’s running game on you, they don’t mean it personal, they just come from a place where that’s what you have to do to survive in this world: You run game, you run game on whoever’s in front of you, like, say, that person who’s offering to help out.
To avoid being a game-target you have to be clear about what you’re about, and be prepared to ask some pointed questions. Then you have to be ready to say “No.” Interesting here that you say no to me, I say no to you, it’s kind of an insult, something we try to avoid doing. To someone running game, however, they’re kind of use to hearing it. It’s all part of (here it comes) the game. (Oh sure, they’ll buck and snort, maybe come up with something else why you shouldn’t say no, but still, game.)
Here’s what you need to understand as a nice person who wants to help people and who may unwittingly be drawn in by someone running game: If you’re too hard about it, nobody will ever get over on you. If you’re too soft about it, everybody will get over on you. If you’re balanced, somewhere in the middle, sometimes, in the ranks of people you help, someone might get over on you, but you’ll have helped a bunch of people otherwise. Cost of doing business.
Sometimes people get over on me, most of the time they don’t. Meanwhile I sleep pretty good. Such is life in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.