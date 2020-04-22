When (if) you go to a high-class restaurant, you may find yourself presented not long after you take your seat with an amuse-bouches. This is a, long story short, bite-size hors d’oeuvre, (the day the column broke the French barrier) something the chef presents as, and this is why they all an amuse-bouches that name, a “mouth amuser.”
I’ve thought about that the last few weeks writing this column. Because, after all, by the time you’ve gotten to this page you’ve read a lot about COVID-19 and issues related to same, and at this point, in this space: Relax, take a break. A whole newspaper is in front of you and maybe it would be fun to read something not quite so, shall we say, virus-intensive.
As we’ve discussed in this space before, I, in the life previous to newspaper editor, spent a lot, a whole lot, of time racing BMX. “BMX” stands for “Bicycle Motocross” and it’s a way to race bicycles on a closed track across various obstacles – essentially racing bicycles on a motocross track. I did (have done) it for years and had quite a bit of fun doing so. In fact I used to edit the magazine for the sport’s national sanction and have raced bicycles all over the country in pursuit of BMX trophies.
Since then, and one of the reasons I don’t do it as much anymore, I’ve gotten into prison ministry. I’m pretty sure that doesn’t need a whole heck of a lot of explanation, as it sounds pretty much like it is. I got into prison, and I minister.
There’s an old saying about “Teach the Bible, and if you have to, use scripture” and from that I find myself talking about BMX racing sometimes when I’m doing the in-prison thing.
(COVID – clause break: And for the record, trips to prison have been cut back to zero during the COVID thing. I don’t expect I’ll be back inside again ‘til some time in June for that reason. Anyway….)
And my favorite lesson from BMX is what to do when someone crashes in front of you.
Let’s not kid ourselves, you go launching bicycle over obstacles as fast as you can go, sometimes falling down happens, gravity not playing favorites and all that. (We wear helmets, big ol’ motorcycle grade things, and protective gear.)
And what happens sometimes, is you’re going down the track and, sunufagun, you’re not in first place. And you’re racing, and everyone around you is racing, and it’s close and it’s intense and bang, someone just in front of you falls.
Here’s the trick: Your eyes want to follow that person who’s falling. All the flailing mayhem, the dust being kicked up and all, you, for that brief second, will fixate on them. The problem is in that moment, that brief fixation, you wind up making a slight turn towards them – it’s where you’re looking after all – and you wind up getting tangled up with them and have a wreck of your own.
Experience talking here.
And in BMX racing terms, falling is the opposite of winning.
What you have to train yourself to do, and it doesn’t come naturally, is not look at them.
You don’t want to look away so much (you go where you look, after all) but instead look ahead, look where you were going, look toward the finish line you were looking at when the race started. Keep your focus on the finish line, your eye on the prize.
It doesn’t come easy, this looking discipline, and it doesn’t come naturally. You have to train yourself, and you have to make yourself train. You have to force it.
Which is the thing I learned from BMX racing that I carry into ministry that is, all said and done, a good life lesson: Keep your eye on the finish, on where you’re going, where you want to go. It takes some self-discipline to do that, but doing that make you less likely to fall.
You got to train yourself to look where you’re going, to not get caught up in the flailing mess of the moment. The metaphor is obvious, because if you keep your eye on the finish line, all the nonsense and other people loosing control won’t distract you from the prize.
And getting to the finish line intact and in good shape is a prize we all so richly deserve.
