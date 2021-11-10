RUSSELLVILLE — Hunting season is in full swing, and Forest Service managers are reminding hunters to be safe and follow State and Federal laws on the Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Before embarking on a hunting trip, it is a good practice for hunters to provide their itinerary to a family member or friend, complete with hunting location, travel route and time of expected return.
All state wildlife regulations are in effect on national forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma. State and federal law enforcement officers work cooperatively with forest officials to enforce federal regulations. Prohibited activities include:
- Baiting game species on the national forests.
- Shooting from or across a county, state or federally maintained road.
- Possessing or consuming alcohol during any hunting activity or while operating a motorized vehicle, including off-highway vehicles.
- Traveling off designated routes for motorized vehicle use.
- Leaving dispersed campsites up and unoccupied for longer than 30 days. Any unoccupied (held) campsite is considered abandoned. At the end of the 30-day period, dispersed campsites must be completely dismantled and moved at least one mile from the original campsite. The 30-day period begins the first day any item is placed at the campsite. Campers may camp up to 90 days in a calendar year. Dispersed campsites may not be reserved.
Hunters should also be aware of requirements that apply specifically to individual national forests or wildlife management areas on a forest:
Ouachita National Forest (Arkansas and Oklahoma)
- Hunting stands may be erected for up to 14 days at a time and must be moved to another location more than 200 yards away if the hunting trip continues. All stands must have the owner’s name and address permanently affixed.
- Remove stands from the forest at the end of the hunting season.
- Off-highway vehicles are allowed on designated routes only or in game retrieval corridors while retrieving legally downed large game.
- Oklahoma forest visitors are reminded that riders under the age of 18 must wear a safety helmet while operating an OHV, and only one person at a time may ride an OHV unless the vehicle is specifically designed for two riders.
Ozark-St. Francis National Forests (Arkansas)
- Remove hunting stands from the forest at the end of the hunting season.
Know Before You Go! Maps and OHV Regulations
- Digital forest maps are available this year! Visit https://www.fs.fed.us/mapfinder/ to purchase yours today.
- OHVs are allowed on designated routes only. Not all Forest Service roads are designated as legal routes. Hunters may print a map before leaving home to ensure they are riding legally. Visit https://bit.ly/ONFMVUM for Ouachita National Forest Motor Vehicle Use (MVUM) maps, or https://bit.ly/OSFNFSMVUM for Ozark-St. Francis National Forests’ MVUM maps.
- Want to go paperless? Download the smartphone app Avenza for digital MVUM maps: https://www.avenza.com/avenza-maps/. Hunters can track their activities all season long with this free interactive mapping tool!
For more information on hunting the Ouachita or the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests, consult hunting regulations published by the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission or the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Call the Ouachita National Forest at (501) 547-6943, or the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests at (479) 280-8162 for National Forest questions. Natio
