A former Arkansas State Police officer has been sentenced to 10 years for stalking. According to the affidavit for arrest, Mark Eugene Holland, 56, of Heber Springs, stalked a woman in her mid-20s. Holland pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree stalking, a class D felony; terroristic threatening, a class D felony, and 18 counts of misuse of the Arkansas Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center, also a class D felony.
The victim worked at a business owned by Holland’s family. He frequently conducted searches for the woman, her spouse and family in the databases, and sent her scores of anonymous emails over a three-year period from multiple accounts from an encrypted email service, as well as letters through the post office.
The emails requested nude photos, offered payment for the nude photos and then turned threatening. Holland told investigators he had sent an email that stated: “If I have to come over there, I’ll take my own pics. I’m going to get what I want.”
Holland also drove past her home frequently in his marked, GPS-tracked and state-issued patrol vehicle. Holland told investigators he was “infatuated” with the victim.
Judge Tim Weaver of the 16th Judicial Circuit made the ruling Tuesday, Aug. 31.
