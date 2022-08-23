The Formosa Extension Homemakers (EH) Club met last week and had its annual potluck.
Members of the club – including Sammie Story, DeLane Story, Earlene Brecheen, Ann Mann, Linda Fisher, Micky Germolous, Patsy Ward and Anna Harness – had a great time visiting and planning new projects. They also enjoyed a good lunch.
The Formosa EH Club is celebrating 105 years this year.
