The PEH Supply bowling team, consisting of Marvanell Ward, Sindee Morse, Glenda Collins, Ann Mann and myself bowled in the Tri-County senior tournament at Russellville last Sunday. I don’t think any of us did anything exceptional, but we did have fun and had dinner at New China before we came home.
We got practice for our league play, and we did very well this week.
Our EH club attended the Christmas Council hosted by the Van Buren County EH Council. It was very nice; I think we all enjoyed it. We had a potluck meal that was very good.
I met Thelma and Jimmy Murray at the senior center on Friday and we had a good meal of fish, hush puppies, beans, cole slaw and fruit. I enjoyed getting to visit with them for a while. Thelma and I went for a short walk after dinner.
After I got home, Ann and I decorated the community center for our Christmas meeting and also for the rescue squad Christmas party. I think it looks really good.
An armadillo has decided to make his home under my house. I don’t know how I’m going to get rid of him.
That’s about all I can think of for this week, so everybody take care and have a good week.
May God bless you all with a wonderful Christmas season.
